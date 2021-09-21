FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms through tonight, cooler and drier weather to end the week

The best chance of rain arrives after sunset (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The hot and muggy weather continues this afternoon as many areas have reached the upper 80′s to lower 90′s thanks to plenty of sunshine and little in the way of showers or storms. That will begin to change through the overnight as storms become a little more scattered to widespread in nature as we await the arrival of the cold front. Our weather will change for the better as we head throughout the rest of the week as temperatures take a little bit of a cool down and we see lower humidity returning.

Temperatures are much cooler for the overnights (KPLC)

Any outdoor plans you may have for this evening look to be okay, but you’ll need to keep an eye to the sky as showers and storms will be around through the evening. Temperatures will hold fairly steady and slowly begin to fall through the evening before the front brings showers and storms arrive after sunset as our much awaited cold front arrives. The best chance at seeing storms will be between 10 this evening through midnight before the rain will begin to push east and away from the area setting us up with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will bring us some cooler weather for the morning as we begin in the middle to upper 60′s before we warm up into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s for the afternoon. Outdoor activities will be a full go as we see nothing but dry weather and cool temperatures are here to stay through the end of the week and will bring a refreshing start.

The weather will be much nicer to end the week (KPLC)

You may want a light jacket or sweater as you head out the door both Thursday and Friday morning with many areas in the lower 50′s for areas north of I-10 and middle 50′s for areas along and south, which will make for a perfect start. Despite seeing plenty of sunshine our afternoons will remain slightly cooler as well with highs only in the lower 80′s through Friday with the drier air in place. If you have any plans to head outdoors or any plans heading into the weekend the weather will be no issue as sunshine will be the name of the game, you may want to grab the sunscreen or sunglasses though as the weather looks to stay quiet and beautiful. We will slowly begin to warm next week back into the middle 80′s and the overnight temperatures will warm as well, but for the next several days it will be a nice taste of fall.

The first taste of fall on the way (KPLC)

Long range the pattern still looks to favor a dry pattern as the main jet stream remains to the north, but by the middle of next week an upper level disturbance will try and work its way into the area bringing a few showers and storms. That’s still over a week away and is something we will have to monitor as we get closer but for now enjoy all the sunshine in the forecast. A quick check of the tropics shows Tropical Storm Peter and Rose still churning in the Atlantic, but these will remain fish storms with no impact to land. Two other areas of interest are going to be monitored over the next 5 days, but these too are of no issue for us! Have a great Wednesday and enjoy the cooler weather!

A beautiful few days ahead full of sunshine and cooler temperatures (KPLC)

The tropics remain active, but no issues for the Gulf or SWLA (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.