50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

European court: Russia responsible for Litvinenko killing

FILE - In this Friday, May 10, 2002 file photo, Alexander Litvinenko, a former KGB spy and...
FILE - In this Friday, May 10, 2002 file photo, Alexander Litvinenko, a former KGB spy and author of the book "Blowing Up Russia: Terror From Within," is photographed at his home in London.(AP Photo/Alistair Fuller, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday backed the conclusion of a British inquiry that Russia was responsible for the killing of Alexander Litvinenko, who died in London in 2006 after drinking tea laced with a radioactive material.

A former agent for the KGB and the post-Soviet successor agency FSB, Litvinenko defected from Russia in 2000 and fled to London. While in Britain, Litvinenko became involved in exposing corruption and links to organized crime in the Russian intelligence service.

He fell violently ill on Nov. 1, 2006, after drinking tea with two Russian men at a London hotel, and spent three weeks in the hospital before he died. His tea was found to have been laced with radioactive polonium-210.

The British inquiry concluded in early 2016 that Russian agents Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitry Kovtun had killed Litvinenko, and that President Vladimir Putin had “probably approved” the operation.

Litvinenko’s widow, Marina, took the case to the Strasbourg-based court.

The European court backed the British conclusion in its verdict on Tuesday but rejected Marina Litvinenko’s claim for “punitive” damages.

“The Court found in particular that there was a strong prima facie case that, in poisoning Mr. Litvinenko, Mr. Lugovoi and Mr. Kovtun had been acting as agents of the Russian State,” it said.

It also noted that the Russian government had “failed to provide any other satisfactory and convincing explanation of the events or counter the findings of the U.K. inquiry.”

Both Lugovoi and Kovtun deny any involvement in the killing.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that the ruling was unsubstantiated.

“We’re not ready to take such rulings on board,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, police officers stand outside the house of...
UK police charge 3rd Russian in 2018 poisoning of ex-spy
Cooler nights ahead
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Muggy weather nears its end with a cold front on the way tonight
The hearing was called for the judge to consider whether the Boy Scouts’ explanation of a...
Key hearing set in Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case
President Joe Biden planned to put a heavy emphasis on the need for world leaders to work...
Biden aims to enlist allies in tackling climate, COVID, more