COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 21, 2021 - New cases in Region 5 under 50 for first time since July

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Region 5 is reporting under 50 new cases of COVID-19 since July 20 (33), according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Statewide, new COVID-19 cases are at 1,268, according to the LDH.

Hospitalizations are still decreasing statewide and in Region 5, according to the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 88% of COVID-19 cases from September 2 to September 8 and 85% of COVID-19 deaths from September 2 to September 8.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on September 20.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 1,268 new cases.

· 85 new deaths.

· 1,239 patients hospitalized (37 fewer than previous update).

· 87% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 44 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 47 new cases.

· 9 new deaths (1 new deaths in Vernon, which is in Region 6).

· 94 patients hospitalized (1 fewer than previous update).

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 29 new cases.

· 6 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 1 new death.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 11 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 6 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 32 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 1 active cases among inmates.

· 34 active cases among staff members.

