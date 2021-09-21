50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Coroner testifies in second-degree murder trial of Michael Vice

Michael Vice is standing trial in the shooting death of his fiancee, Lori Tanner. Vice, charged...
Michael Vice is standing trial in the shooting death of his fiancee, Lori Tanner. Vice, charged with second-degree murder, is accused of shooting Tanner as they exited I-210 onto Lake Street in Lake Charles on Aug. 1, 2018.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke took the stand in the second-degree murder trial of Michael Vice Tuesday morning.

Vice is accused of shooting and killing his fiancee, Lori Tanner, as they exited I-210 onto Lake Street in 2010.

Welke testified the gunshot that killed Lori Tanner was a contact wound - that the gun was touching her skin when it was fired. Welke said that indicates it was a homicide and not an accident.

The incident happened on Aug. 1, 2018.

The defense decided not to request excusal of a juror who knows a witness from the coroner’s office, indicating the law doesn’t provide for that. The juror underwent additional questioning Monday afternoon because the witnesses name was not read in court when potential jurors were first questioned.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Second Harvest to hold food distribution on Sept. 23
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 20, 2021
City of Lake Charles asking residents and contractors to dispose of grass clippings and yard...
La ciudad de Lake Charles pide a los residentes y contratistas que desechen los recortes de césped y los desechos del jardín de manera adecuada.
City of Lake Charles asking residents and contractors to dispose of grass clippings and yard...
City of Lake Charles asking residents and contractors to dispose of grass clippings and yard waste properly