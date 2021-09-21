Coroner testifies in second-degree murder trial of Michael Vice

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke took the stand in the second-degree murder trial of Michael Vice Tuesday morning.

Vice is accused of shooting and killing his fiancee, Lori Tanner, as they exited I-210 onto Lake Street in 2010.

Welke testified the gunshot that killed Lori Tanner was a contact wound - that the gun was touching her skin when it was fired. Welke said that indicates it was a homicide and not an accident.

The incident happened on Aug. 1, 2018.

The defense decided not to request excusal of a juror who knows a witness from the coroner’s office, indicating the law doesn’t provide for that. The juror underwent additional questioning Monday afternoon because the witnesses name was not read in court when potential jurors were first questioned.

