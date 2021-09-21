City of Lake Charles asking residents and contractors to dispose of grass clippings and yard waste properly

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a household chore that takes you outdoors: Mowing the yard.

Whether you hire a lawn care company or do it on your own, it’s important you’re not blowing grass clippings and yard waste onto the road and into gutter systems.

“A lot of people think that’s harmless,” said Lake Charles City Administrator John Cardone. “They don’t understand it, they just think you blow it into that gutter system, and when it rains, it washes it somewhere else.”

But Cardone explains, it not only creates damage to the drainage system.

“It not only slows it down, during heavy rains, it can actually block the drainage system and make it back up into the roadway,” he said.

But it’s also illegal.

“It is a criminal offense to do that, and we can levy fines,” he said. “We don’t want to do that, but the City of Lake Charles has taken a lot of major steps in order to help improve our drainage system.”

Now I did ask, what was the proper way people should be disposing of their grass clippings and other yard waste.

“We allow them to either blow it back on their property, get it out of the gutter, get it out of the street system or bag it and we’ll pick it up,” he said.

He did say if you put it in bags to put it out there on your normal garbage and trash date.

“Don’t put it in a street, don’t put it over water meters, don’t put it in a gutter system, don’t put it in your ditches because all that creates issues if we have a major rain.”

As for contractors.

“Contractors are responsible for cutting the grass, they can blow it back on the people’s yard., but typically, they’re responsible for hauling off debris, because you’re a licensed contractor.”

When it comes to fines, the first offense may result in a warning.

After that, it could be stepped up, and you could end up before the administrative law judge and be fined.

As Cardone explains, the second fine could be up to $500, and the third fine could be up to $1,000.

