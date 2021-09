Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish says a boil advisory has been issued for parts of Dry Creek.

The advisory is in effect for the following roads:

Tommy Bailey

Landry Bailey

Thomas Gray Road

Those residents from 6628 through 7800 Highway 394

Waterworks District 3 asks those with questions to call 337-725-3000.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.