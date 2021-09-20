SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 19, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 19, 2021.

Ashley Rene Ray, 32, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of stolen things under $5,000; obstruction of justice.

Wyndell Lynn Bellard, 37, Iowa: Revocation of parole; contempt of court.

Joshua Jerome Daniels, 40, Baton Rouge: Probation violation.

Chance Paul Kelly, 31, Orange, TX: Obscenity; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rahsaan McCann Despanie, 44, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; reckless operation; hit and run driving; disturbing the peace.

Kent Joseph Buffinet, 44, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; revocation of parole.

Tyree Demon Rideau, 26, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (2 charges); contempt of court; probation violation; possession of marijuana.

Michael Wayne Anderson, 46, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Jacob Michael Allen, 21, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Kimball Avery Baker, 51, Iowa: Domestic abuse.

