S.J. Welsh Middle School on precautionary lockdown

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - S.J. Welsh Middle School has been put on precautionary exterior lockdown by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office due to an incident in the area, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

Authorities say all students, faculty, and staff are safe.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent with the Sheriff’s Office says the lockdown is due to a robbery in the area.

The school board will notify parents and guardians once the lockdown has been lifted.

