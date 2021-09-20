Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge to be held in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The SWLA Firefighter’s Association has announced the Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge will be held in Lake Charles September 24 and 25.

The challenge is a regional competition that will be held in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 that showcases area emergency responders, according to the SWLA Firefighter’s Association.

The event will take place over the course of two days and will be free to watch by the public, the association said. The Challenge is open to current and retired firefighters age 18 and over - they may be municipal, volunteer or industrial, according to the association.

According to the association, there are three ways to compete:

• Individuals – Completing the entire course individually, in full gear on breathing air

- Categories for individuals are: Female Open, Female Over 40, Male Open, Male over 40, Male over 50, Male over 55, Male over 60 and Chief’s division.

• Tandems – A two-person team. Each doing half of the course with a handoff in the middle in full gear – NOT on breathing air

- Categories are: Female, Co-ed, Male Open, Male over 40, Male over 50, Male over 55, and Male over 60.

• Relays – A team of three to five firefighters each completing a task on the course. They hand off after each task like a relay. In full gear – NOT on breathing air.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Friday, September 24, 2021

• Individuals Competition starting at 5:30 pm

Saturday, September 25, 2021

• 9 a.m. Crossfit/Gym Battle

• 10 a.m. Opening Ceremonies with Jean Lafitte and the Buccaneers, Mayor Nic Hunter and LCFD Chief. Tandems and relays following.

• 10 a.m. Kids course and corn hole games open for the public.

For more information about the course, registration and rules, go to www.firefighterchallenge.com. For more information about the Lake Charles event call 337-884-6192.

