Oberlin shuts down water supply to fix main break

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin will be shutting down its water supply temporarily today due to a water main break on Hwy 26, according to City Officials.

The shutdown will occur between 11 and noon today, Sept. 20, 2021. The shut down is required to fix the water main break.

Water service will be turned back on once repairs are complete. The town will remain under a boil advisory once water service is returned.

The Town of Oberlin will be having to shut down the water supply around 12:00pm today due to a Main Water Break on Hwy...

Posted by Oberlin City Hall on Monday, September 20, 2021

