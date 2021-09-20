Oberlin shuts down water supply to fix main break
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin will be shutting down its water supply temporarily today due to a water main break on Hwy 26, according to City Officials.
The shutdown will occur between 11 and noon today, Sept. 20, 2021. The shut down is required to fix the water main break.
Water service will be turned back on once repairs are complete. The town will remain under a boil advisory once water service is returned.
