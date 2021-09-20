Oakdale High to operate virtually Tuesday due to bat issue at school

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish School Board says Oakdale High School will operate as a virtual day Tuesday while it monitors and resolves a bat issue at school.

Per the Allen Parish School Board:

Oakdale High School will operate as a virtual day on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, out of extreme caution while monitoring and resolving the bat issue at the school as safely as possible.

