Oakdale High to operate virtually Tuesday due to bat issue at school

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish School Board says Oakdale High School will operate as a virtual day Tuesday while it monitors and resolves a bat issue at school.

Per the Allen Parish School Board:

Oakdale High School will operate as a virtual day on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, out of extreme caution while monitoring and resolving the bat issue at the school as safely as possible.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

