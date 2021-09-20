50/50 Thursdays
McNeese to hold Fall Career Expo on Sept. 29

McNeese State University
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University will be holding its 2021 Fall Career Expo on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

The Expo is available to all McNeese students and alumni and will be held at the Recreational Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participating students are asked to dress professionally and bring copies of their resume to give to recruiters upon request. Students can have their resumes reviewed at the Resume Review event on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. in Room 206 of the Burton Business Center.

Over 70 employers are expected to attend this year.

For more information, call the Career and Student Development center at 337-475-5612.

