Lunch with Coach O: LSU at Mississippi State Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly Zoom news conference previewing the Tigers’ upcoming game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and recapping their 49-21 win over Central Michigan.

During the news conference, Orgeron stated defensive end Andre Anthony will miss the remainder of the season due to injury but will remain with the team. The Tigers will have defensive end Ali Gaye, who missed the last two weeks, back. Freshman Maason Smith has moved from interior defensive lineman to defensive end and will rotate with Gaye and BJ Ojulari.

The Tigers (2-1) will open Southeastern Conference play on the road against the Bulldogs (2-1) on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at Davis Wade Stadium. Coach Orgeron stated that the Tigers couldn’t stop the Bulldogs in their season opening loss to Mississippi State, and it was embarrassing. Coach Orgeron stated that we can’t have the missed assignments we had last season and be successful.

Coach O stated that it would be very critical for the Tigers to get off to a good start and there is no room for error. Coach Orgeron also stated that he knew that going into last game and it’s the same for this game against the Bulldogs.

LSU’s Max Johnson threw five touchdown passes for 372 yards against Central Michigan and became the first quarterback in the last 15 years to have at least three passing touchdowns in his first five starts.

The Tigers are taking one game at a time and there’s a sense of urgency to get back to playing how they know they can play. Coach Orgeron also emphasized that he felt a different vibe with his team against Central Michigan and his guys went out there and performed at a high level, but there is still a ways to go.

