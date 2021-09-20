50/50 Thursdays
LSU vs. Auburn will kickoff in primetime

LSU Tiger Stadium
LSU Tiger Stadium(Matt Williams/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It will be a “Saturday Night in Death Valley” when LSU hosts Auburn on October 2.

The SEC announced kickoff for the game will be at 8 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN.

It will be the first nighttime kickoff for LSU and Auburn in Tiger Stadium since 2013. LSU won that contest, 35-21.

