LSU vs. Auburn will kickoff in primetime
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It will be a “Saturday Night in Death Valley” when LSU hosts Auburn on October 2.
The SEC announced kickoff for the game will be at 8 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN.
RELATED STORIES:
- Johnson’s 5 TD passes leads Tigers past Chippewas, 49-21
- Lunch with Coach O: LSU at Mississippi State
It will be the first nighttime kickoff for LSU and Auburn in Tiger Stadium since 2013. LSU won that contest, 35-21.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.