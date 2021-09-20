50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Iota at Jennings named week four’s TDL Game of the Week

GAME OF THE WEEK TDL - Week 4
GAME OF THE WEEK TDL - Week 4(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed back to Jennings for the Bulldogs’ matchup against Iota.

It’s the seventh meeting between the schools since 2004 with Jennings holding a six-game win streak in the series.

The Iota Bulldogs enter the game with a 2-1 record following back-to-back wins with the latest coming Friday vs. Crowley. Iota rolled the Gents, 47-6 behind six turnovers. Iota’s offense posted another 300-yard rushing game with Daylan Lunson’s 116 yards leading the way.

As for the other Bulldogs, Jennings is off to an 0-3 start for the second time in three seasons. In 2019, Jennings also went winless vs. Eunice, Leesville and DeRidder before winning 9 of their next 11 games en route to a Superdome appearance. Four-star running back Trevor Etienne will once again be the focus this week for the Jennings offense as he rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns last week vs. DeRidder.

Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com, and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Touchdown Live Overtime Week 3
KPLC 7 News Touchdown Live Week 2
TDL Week 3: Scores and highlights
TDL Week 3 Game of the Week: Iowa 42, Sulphur 29
TDL Week 3 Game of the Week: Iowa 42, Sulphur 29
TDL Week 3: Leesville 50, LaGrange 14
TDL Week 3: Leesville 50, LaGrange 14