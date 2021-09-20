Iota at Jennings named week four’s TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed back to Jennings for the Bulldogs’ matchup against Iota.

It’s the seventh meeting between the schools since 2004 with Jennings holding a six-game win streak in the series.

The Iota Bulldogs enter the game with a 2-1 record following back-to-back wins with the latest coming Friday vs. Crowley. Iota rolled the Gents, 47-6 behind six turnovers. Iota’s offense posted another 300-yard rushing game with Daylan Lunson’s 116 yards leading the way.

As for the other Bulldogs, Jennings is off to an 0-3 start for the second time in three seasons. In 2019, Jennings also went winless vs. Eunice, Leesville and DeRidder before winning 9 of their next 11 games en route to a Superdome appearance. Four-star running back Trevor Etienne will once again be the focus this week for the Jennings offense as he rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns last week vs. DeRidder.

Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com, and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.