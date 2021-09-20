FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall cold front arrives right on schedule this week

Monday Bus Stop (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the start of our workweek off to a muggy start, a few isolated showers will be possible as you head out to the bus stop this morning. Rain chances remain low at around 20% so most locations won’t need to worry about the rain gear. Pack an umbrella though if you plan to be outdoors this afternoon as a few pop-up thunderstorms will be around later in the day with highs topping out near 90 and heat index values around 98.

Next Weathermaker (KPLC)

Tonight will continue the warm pattern as muggy air lingers along with a few clouds from time to time. Temperatures only drop into the lower to middle 70s overnight and some patchy fog will be possible in spots overnight. The rain chances for Tuesday will be low to start but increase by early evening as a strong cold front moves through the state. A line of thunderstorms will accompany this front which should be moving through between sunset and midnight across the viewing area.

Front arriving Tuesday evening (KPLC)

This front will bring generally less than ½ inch of rain as it moves through and severe weather isn’t anticipated. Behind the front, rain will quickly come to an end overnight into Wednesday morning as temperatures and humidity levels drop through the day. Highs on Wednesday barely reach the lower 80s with increasing sunshine. Clear skies Wednesday night will send temperatures tumbling quickly into the 50s overnight. Wednesday is also the first day of fall by the way!

10 Day Forecast (KPLC)

This nice cool and dry stretch of weather continues through the rest of the week with plentiful sunshine for Thursday through early next week. Daily highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with nights in the 50s will have a full-on fall feel and have us all grabbing the gumbo pots later this week. Enjoy the weather ahead!

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics close to home remain quiet and any development in the Atlantic poses no threat to the Gulf. Peter and Rose remain out to sea and a couple of new areas of development will be possible this week, but again, nothing that threatens an entrance to the Gulf, so we won’t concern ourselves with worrying about the tropics this week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

