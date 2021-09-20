COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 20, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 5 and across the state continue to decrease.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 1,276, and Region 5 COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 95, according to the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 88% of COVID-19 cases from September 2 to September 8 and 85% of COVID-19 deaths from September 2 to September 8.

The LDH says COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 deaths reported Monday are all those reported since Friday.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on September 20.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 3,194 new cases.

· 55 new deaths.

· 1,276 patients hospitalized (91 fewer than previous update).

· 88% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 44 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 254 new cases.

· 2 new deaths (2 new deaths in Vernon, which is in Region 6).

· 95 patients hospitalized (4 fewer than previous update).

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 158 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 23 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 43 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 28 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 50 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 34 active cases among staff members.

