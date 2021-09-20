Colorado man dies after being struck by vehicle on I-10

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Colorado man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on I-10 near Ruth Street, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on I-10 about 7 miles west of Ruth Street in Sulphur around 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2021.

Once arriving at the scene, Davis Joseph Williams, 48, of Aurora, Colorado was pronounced dead after Trooper’s initial investigation showed he had been struck by a westbound 2020 Lexus SUV.

Troopers say Williams and another occupant had pulled over to the shoulder of the roadway in a 2014 Jeep. Williams appears to have exited the vehicle and attempted to cross the road when he was struck.

The driver of the Lexus was not injured and State Police say impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in the incident.

