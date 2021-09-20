50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Colorado man dies after being struck by vehicle on I-10

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Colorado man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on I-10 near Ruth Street, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on I-10 about 7 miles west of Ruth Street in Sulphur around 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2021.

Once arriving at the scene, Davis Joseph Williams, 48, of Aurora, Colorado was pronounced dead after Trooper’s initial investigation showed he had been struck by a westbound 2020 Lexus SUV.

Troopers say Williams and another occupant had pulled over to the shoulder of the roadway in a 2014 Jeep. Williams appears to have exited the vehicle and attempted to cross the road when he was struck.

The driver of the Lexus was not injured and State Police say impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in the incident.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Monday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall cold front arrives right on schedule this week
McNeese University holds Preview Day on Sept. 25
McNeese University holds Preview Day on Sept. 25
Dark gray smoke coming from Place Vendome in Lake Charles.
Apartment complex catches fire in Lake Charles
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 18, 2021