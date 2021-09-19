50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 18, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 18, 2021.

Mitchell Keith Holland, 26, Sulphur: Reckless operation; general speed law; flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer.

Jacob Scott Langford, 28, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Roland Allen Howard, 51, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Marvin Donavan Davis, 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying of concealed weapon by person convicted of DAB and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner.

Chad Evans McMichael, 41, Sulphur: Operating while intoxicated, second offense; careless operation; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic.

Brandon Paul Sittig, 47, Fuquay-Varina, NC: Battery of a police officer; simple battery.

Christopher James Devontae Thomas, 22, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

David Jerrod Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; resisting an officer.

Kalin Jemel Stevens, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.

