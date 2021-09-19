FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms stick around through the evening, a cold front brings cooler weather by mid-week

Rain chances will come down this evening while temperatures slowly fall (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers and storms continue to pop up across Southwest Louisiana this afternoon thanks to a sea breeze as well as plenty of sunshine from this morning adding to the daytime heating. Rain chances will slowly diminish as we head into the overnight hours and set us with a nice start to Monday as we get off to a mostly sunny start before we look ahead to a cold front by mid-week.

Rain chances a little lower for our Monday (KPLC)

Any outdoor plans this evening will have to be monitored as scattered showers and storms continue to move throughout Southwest Louisiana and these storms are bringing some lighting, but the biggest concern is the heavy downpours as these are slow movers. Once we loose the daytime heating our rain chances will drop pretty quickly and that will lead to a dry overnight and dry start to our Monday. Temperatures will slowly fall as well with many areas remaining in the upper 70′s for the late evening hours, but much like the last several mornings expect lower to middle 70′s heading out the door for work and school. Monday looks to feature slightly lower rain chances with the latest model runs as sunshine will be around for the majority of the day with a few isolated storms into the afternoon, with the best opportunity the farther south you are. With the increased amount of sunshine expect our highs to be a little warmer with upper 80′s to near 90 for many areas so if you plan on being outdoors make sure to stay hydrated as humidity will make it feel a little warmer.

Showers and storms ahead of cold front, but drier weather arrives behind it (KPLC)

We are still on track for a mid-week cold front to move through and ahead of the front expect scattered to widespread showers and storms with the current timing being late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures stay steady in the upper 80′s for Tuesday, but once the front passes into Wednesday morning the humidity will drop significantly and our temperatures turn cooler as well. You won’t notice much of a drop in temperatures for Wednesday morning but for the afternoon highs only reach the lower 80′s. Thursday and Friday morning will be delightful as lows look to reach the upper 50′s especially north of I-10 with lower 60′s for areas to the south. Highs will remain cool though as drier air moves in and that will help to keep the sunshine around for an extended period of time as the end of the week stays dry with temperatures in the low 80′s.

Temperatures below average by the end of the week (KPLC)

Expect the nice weather to stick around through the beginning of next week as high pressure remains our friend and won’t be moving anywhere anytime soon. We just have to get through the next few days with the storms and then when can enjoy several days of dry weather. Taking a look at the tropics we now have a newly named Tropical Storm Peter, this will be a fish storm as it moves over the Atlantic and farther out to sea. There is also a newly Tropical Depression in the far eastern Atlantic, which will likely become Rose later tonight or into Monday. That too will be no threat to our area as it moves well into the Atlantic and away from land. A few other areas need to be monitored, but none are pressing to the Gulf or Southwest Louisiana. Enjoy the rest of the weekend and have a great start to the week!

Rain chances and totals still remaining on the low end (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

