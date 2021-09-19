50/50 Thursdays
Apartment complex catches fire in Lake Charles

Dark gray smoke coming from Place Vendome in Lake Charles.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vacant apartment complex in Lake Charles caught fire Sunday afternoon, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department.

The Lake Charles Fire Department is responding to the fire at Place Vendome on Prejean Drive, near Fifth Avenue. It may take hours to contain the fire, according to the LCFD.

It is currently unknown whether anyone was in or around the building at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

