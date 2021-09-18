50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 17, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 17, 2021.

Matthew David Allen, 31, Sulphur: Simple burglary; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Tabitha Renee Romero Leger, 35, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Dixon Kraig Fife, 25, Instate detainer (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Justin Aaron Hooper, 31, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Daven Ray Rucker, 28, Hayes: Domestic abuse battery.

Tristan Raye Murray, 18, Lake Charles: Simple escape.

Kevin Eric McBrain, 42, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Dolyal Decoy St Romaine, 36, Sulphur: Obscenity; domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Chase Robert Garner, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Phillip Wayne Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Brandon Lee Broussard, 26, Starks: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; resisting an officer.

