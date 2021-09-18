FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms stick around to end the weekend, tracking a cold front by Wednesday

Rain chances remain fairly low this evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting off the weekend we have been relatively dry as rain chances have remained low with most of the storms staying off to our east, but as we move through the evening the threat for a few storms will remain. Moving into the second half of the weekend the chances for a few showers and storms will increase as winds stay more out of the south and that will mean moisture is going to be more abundant.

Scattered showers and storms continue to remain in the forecast (KPLC)

Through the evening we’ll see temperatures holding fairly steady in the lower to middle 80′s with a mixture of sun and clouds with a stray shower or storm possible before we loose the daytime heating. As we head into the overnight temperatures will gradually fall into the middle 70′s and eventually into the lower 70′s as you wake up on Sunday morning. Clouds will be around as we go throughout the day Sunday and those could bring some passing showers and storms and even through the afternoon as we add some daytime heating the storms will continue to be a factor. Any outdoor plans will be just okay, but you’ll need to keep a close eye on the radar as storms will have some lightning and remember when thunder roars go indoors. Highs will stay warm though as we manage to reach the middle to upper 80′s thanks to some sunshine in the mix throughout the day.

Drier weather arrives Wednesday as a cold front pushes in (KPLC)

Heading into next week the threat for showers and storms will continue to be in the forecast as we await the arrival of a cold front by the middle of next week. Scattered showers and storms can be expected for Monday and then for Tuesday especially as we head into the late evening hours as the front approaches bringing more widespread rain before drier weather begins to return heading into Wednesday and throughout the next several days. Temperatures will also see a change as highs stay steady in the upper 80′s through Tuesday before highs drop back into the lower 80′s through the end of the week and into next weekend. Overnight temperatures will see a pretty significant drop as well with models indicating us being back into the lower 60′s starting Thursday morning and lasting for several days. A few upper 50′s will be possible as well especially for northern areas, but that is something we will have to watch closely as time gets closer.

A cold front will bring in cooler temperatures as well as drier weather (KPLC)

Good news is after the front pushes through a much drier pattern will take shape and that will lead to a perfect end to the week and shaping up a wonderful weekend. Something we can look forward to over the coming days, but for now we will have to deal with scattered storms through the first half of the week before the pattern moves in. As for the tropics we still have Tropical Storm Odette in the Atlantic and it will move out over the open waters and be no issue for the United States. Two other waves remain in the far Eastern Atlantic with one moving just north of the Leeward Islands with a 90% chance of forming as it moves to the north and west. Another wave near Cape Verde has a 50% chance of forming, but neither of these will impact the Gulf or Southwest Louisiana. Have a great rest of the weekend!

Rain chances still around, but they are on the low end for accumulation (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.