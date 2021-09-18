Cal-Cam Fair returning this October for three days.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For many, it’s a tradition.

“The Cal-Cam Fair has been a huge part of our community for years and years and years,” said Cal-Cam Fair board member, Jody Barrilleaux.

The Cal-Cam Fair.

“We used to have it at the fairgrounds, north of town, and several years back, we moved it to the West Cal Arena,” she said.

As Barrilleaux tells me, the fair is coming back this year.

“We’re excited about bringing the 2021 Cal-Cam fair to the community because as we know, last year was a tough year, and we didn’t get to have the fair.”

Flash forward a year later, she tells me the board had to decide on whether to move forward with the fair.

“We took two and a half hours, we took it seriously,” she said. “We looked at all avenues of everything going on, and we realized that we could do this, and do it the right way, and bring something to our community that they would be proud of to come to and we will be proud to put on.”

She did say they did have to make a few tough decisions, like shortening the dates.

“Normally, it was about a week, but these aren’t normal times,” she said. “So we’re moving forward, and if everything goes like it should, we’ll progress more as the years go on.

Taking place from Oct. 8 - Oct. 10, I did ask if they were requiring any masks because of Covid-19.

“We do not require anything, we do suggest if anybody feels like they have a need to protect themselves or do whatever it is they need to do to come on out, please do so because we’re going to honor everybody and every individual and whatever choice they decide.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.

