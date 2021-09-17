50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Woman accidentally shot after gun in man’s pocket goes off at McDonald’s

A woman was reportedly injured in an accidental shooting on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop on...
A woman was reportedly injured in an accidental shooting on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman was shot in the lower body after a gun in a man’s pocket was accidentally discharged Friday afternoon (Sept. 17).

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 3100 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Fountain View and Walker. Police say the incident happened inside a McDonald’s there.

A man was fumbling in his pocket when the gun went off, striking the woman in the right thigh and grazing her leg, officials say.

Police believe there was no malicious intent, however, the man will still likely face charges.

At least five units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the shooting.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 18, 2021
Boil advisory issued for areas of Oberlin
Rain chances remain fairly low this evening
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms stick around to end the weekend, tracking a cold front by Wednesday
Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge closed
NOLA residents put on "trash parade"
NOLA residents hold “trash parade” to protest garbage collection issues