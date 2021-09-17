Touchdown Live - Thursday night highlights and scores

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Week three of the high school football season continued Thursday with a pair of SWLA football teams in play. Lake Arthur hosted Elton in the ‘Battle of Highway 26′ and Welsh hosted Hamilton Christian.

Both home teams were victorious as each improved to 2-1 on the season. Elton fell to 0-3 and HCS is now 1-1.

THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES:

Welsh 28, Hamilton Christian 14

Lake Arthur 12, Elton 6

