TDL Week 3: Scores and highlights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KPLC will be in Sulphur tonight as the Tors host the Iowa Yellow Jackets in the Game of the Week.

The game is one of 16 on the schedule tonight. We’ll have scores from all Southwest Louisiana’s games HERE.

Class 3A Iowa enters the game 2-0, but will be playing two classes up when it faces 5A Sulphur. Sulphur is 1-1, having forfeited last week’s game against Notre Dame due to COVID protocols.

Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. on KPLC 7 News. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com, and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.

Submit your Friday night football photos below!

