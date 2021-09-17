50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 16, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 16, 2021.

Jordan Lin Laughlin, 25, Sulphur: Impersonation of a police officer; expired driver’s license; expired license plates.

Marcus Everett McArthur, 28, Katy, TX: Out of state detainer.

Lee Renn Richards, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Nicholas Dray Ryan, 35, Sulphur: Federal detainer.

Gregory Bernard Fontenot, 56, Cyoress, TX: Contractor fraud of $25,000 or more.

Nathan Allen Boutte, 32, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Malique Ezekiel Boutte, 18, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated second-degree battery; illegal use of a dangerous weapon.

Joseph Allen Braxton, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a felon.

RJ Bartie, 41, Lake Charles: Home invasion, second-degree kidnapping; attempted second-degree kidnapping; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Charles Christopher Guillory, 50, Lake Charles: Trespassing.

Shannon Paul Ortego, 37, Baton Rouge: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Dewayne Eugene Miller, 39, Lake Charles: Battery; battery of a police officer; property damage under $1,000.

John Carroll Comeaux Jr., 46, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while under suspension; possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of synthetic marijuana; contempt of court.

Jeremy J. Guillory, 30, Opelousas: Instate detainer.

Matthew David Allen, 31, Sulphur: Burglary; possession fo a Schedule II drug; theft under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tabitha Renee Romero Leger, 35, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

