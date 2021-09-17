State approves $50 million to restart Calcasieu school repair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Bond Commission has approved $50 million in revenue bonds to help the Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSB) resume construction on schools damaged by Hurricane Laura and Delta, according to the Louisiana Treasury Department.

Construction on schools in Calcasieu Parish was halted recently due to delays in FEMA reimbursement.

“A year after two devastating hurricanes, Calcasieu Parish is struggling to rebuild because FEMA works at the pace of a snail. Students are trying to learn in schools with leaky roofs. This bond issue will allow repairs on schools to resume,” said State Treasurer John M. Schroder. “Meanwhile, I hope our federal delegation can successfully convince FEMA to accelerate the recovery from the 2020 hurricanes. We cannot forget southwest Louisiana.”

Currently, the CPSB has used $40 million in insurance proceeds, $20 million in School Board General Fund money, and $100 million in bond proceeds to begin the initial repairs.

To date, FEMA has remitted $116,000 of the School Board’s approximately $300 million in reimbursement requests.

