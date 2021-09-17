Salvation Army gives update on Lake Charles shelter

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Salvation Army was only days away from opening its renovated shelter in Lake Charles before Hurricane Laura severely damaged the facilities.

The organization’s 30-bed shelter was undergoing a $160,000 renovation project and being upgraded to better serve the community.

“We lost the roof,” said Lieutenant Tim Morrison. “There was a lot of leaking that came in through the sheet rock, and it ruined the Sheetrock that had just been put in. We had just done a lot of work in here for renovations.”

Construction has since started on the facility. An emergency housing program will offer 50 beds for those in need.

“We’ll help them with job searches. We have a case manager that will help them find jobs to apply for. Our goal is to get people up and going, as this is not a long-term place,” Morrison said.

Morrison and his wife have served Lake Charles for three months. In their short time here, Morrison explains they feel that the need for a shelter is growing.

“We have a great urgency of getting this up and growing quicker because we have seen people on the streets, sleeping on the street and hiding under trees. It breaks our hearts. We want to have them inside our facility where they can be protected and feel safe,” Morrison said.

Morrison said he hopes the shelter will be open for the holidays, but that is dependent upon the contractors.

