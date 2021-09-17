50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

NYC restaurant host attacked over vaccine status request

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police said a host at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas after she asked for proof they had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a news release, police said the three women punched the host at Carmine’s on the upper west side repeatedly and broke her necklace Thursday afternoon after she asked for proof of vaccination, which is required to dine inside at New York City restaurants.

The attack left the 24-year-old victim bruised and scratched. She declined medical attention.

The three women were arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.

They were given desk appearance tickets and ordered to appear in court on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

President Joe Biden welcomed world leaders to a virtual climate summit on Friday.
Biden welcomes world leaders to virtual energy and climate summit
RJ Bartie, 41
Bartie found guilty of kidnapping
Will Fitch, fire captain from Cosumnes Fire Department, and his crew hold a fire line to keep...
Giant California sequoias wrapped in aluminum as fire nears
Ceiling tiles missing in hallway of LaGrange High School after Hurricane Laura tore through...
State approves $50 million to restart Calcasieu school repair
Ella Hall, a specialist in Books and Manuscripts at Sotheby's, in New York, holds a 1787...
Sotheby’s puts rare U.S. Constitution copy for auction