New monoclonal antibody treatment center opens

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Lab-grown antibodies are proven to help decrease the amount of covid-19 patients in the hospital.

To help take the stress off of hospital staff, the Louisiana Department of Health is opening a monoclonal antibody infusion site at Burton Coliseum.

“Monoclonal antibodies are one of the treatments for COVID-19 that reduces the progression to severe disease,” Region 5 Medical Director Lacey Cavanaugh.

An infusion treatment Region 5 Medical Director Lacey Cavanaugh said will lessen the symptoms of COVID-19.

“The goal is to get people into these sites as soon as possible after they have a positive test if they qualify because the sooner we give the treatment, the more effective it is,” Cavanaugh said.

The sooner the better and as she explains these monoclonal antibody infusion sites show the best results for those who have mild to moderate symptoms.

“People who have a positive test for COVID,10 days within when your symptoms started, you have to be at least 12 years of age or older and weigh at least 88 pounds, cause that’s the age range at which the drug is approved and then a high risk to progressing to severe COVID-19,” Cavanaugh said.

These sites will allow them to meet that demand by reducing their workloads and shift their focus to those in critical conditions.

“They’re made to supplement that workforce so that the hospitals can focus all their energy and resources they need on taking care of those critical care patients,” Cavanaugh said.

The new infusion site is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Patients are reminded the procedure takes at least two hours. The infusion itself lasts 30 minutes, then a 1.5-hour observation.

