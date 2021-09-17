FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Unsettled weather continues for weekend, cooler weather possible by next week

Friday Night Football looks to be okay, just a few passing showers possible (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A relatively nice day across Southwest Louisiana to round out the week after we have seen Nicholas moving through and the dreary conditions the last several days. Sunshine has finally returned and the mist and drizzle we have been stuck under has lifted and been replaced with just a few showers and some heavy downpours at times. The unsettled pattern we are stuck in looks to continue as we head into the weekend and even into next week as scattered showers and storms persist.

Scattered storms return to the mix as we head into Saturday evening (KPLC)

For our Friday evening plans we may have to dodge a few showers and storms as the remnants of Nicholas continue to churn slowly to the north over Central and North Louisiana. The better chance at seeing some of these showers and storms will be along and north of I-10 closer to the center, but even there the showers remain very isolated in nature. If you are thinking about heading to some Friday Night Football make sure to take a rain jacket or umbrella just in case, but as we loose the daytime heating our rain chances will begin to diminish. A fairly comfortable evening it will be as temperatures slowly fall into the lower 80′s with a few upper 70′s for inland zones. Overnight expect a mixture of clear skies as well as clouds but thankfully minimal rain chances with some slightly drier air moving into the upper levels.

High rain chances return for the start of next week (KPLC)

Taking a look at the weekend there is some positives and some negatives as we will see sunshine and some showers and storms as well, but thankfully it doesn’t look to be a total washout at this particular point in time. For Saturday it does appear to be the drier of the two days as scattered showers and storms will arrive for the afternoon once we add some of the daytime heating. For those with outdoor plans make sure to keep an eye to the sky as storms look to move in around lunch time and last through the evening. As for Sunday it does appear to be a little more unsettled as widespread showers and storms look to return as moisture continues to feed in and that will help to keep the unsettled pattern around. Highs stay steady for both days in the middle 80′s for many of us and unfortunately that pattern will last to start the new week as we await the arrival of a cold front.

Rounds of showers and storms will make for a gloomy start next week (KPLC)

Moving into next week the scattered showers and storms stick around through mid-week before the front arrives early Wednesday morning with the latest guidance and that will help to dry things out by late week. This will also mean some drier and cooler weather is on the horizon, which will be a welcome relief for many of us. Temperatures stay steady in the middle 80′s through Wednesday before the cooler air looks to arrive and that will knock temperatures back into the lower 80′s for many spots with a few upper 70′s possible for others. Lows overnight could be significantly cooler as well with some areas reach the lower 60′s with the latest guidance and we’ll have to see if that plays out. Something to look forward to for sure as we move over the next few days. A quick glance at the tropics shows three areas to monitor with one being off the east coast and having an 80% chance of developing, the next is moving across the Central Atlantic and also has an 80% chance of developing. Lastly a wave off the coast of Africa has a 20% chance of developing, but none of these pose a threat to the Gulf or Southwest Louisiana. For now keep the rain gear handy, but also enjoy the sunshine returning.

Rainfall amounts look to be a little lower (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.