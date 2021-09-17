FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms this weekend; front arriving next week

Post-tropical Nicholas (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the lingering remnants of Nicholas still over the state this morning, expect more clouds as we start the day along with the chance of some patchy mist and fog with morning temperatures starting out in the lower 70s. Through the day, some peeks of sunshine return, warming temperatures a bit more than yesterday with highs topping out in the middle to upper 80s. We’ll also have a chance of a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms, so it may be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy just in case.

Forecast today (KPLC)

Rain chances today will remain around 30%, mainly for a few isolated storms that get firing up this afternoon in association with daytime heating. The remnant low keeps our weather pattern unsettled and any sun will further destabilize the atmosphere today resulting in a few mid to late-afternoon storms. I do not expect many problems though for high school football tonight, with any leftover showers coming to an end around the start of the games tonight. Lows again drop into the lower 70s with patchy areas of fog after midnight.

Weekend Forecast (KPLC)

The weekend forecast will bring of mix of sun and clouds along with scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Chances look a little higher by Sunday and those elevated rain chances will continue into the start of the new workweek. Hot and humid conditions each day will also remain in place until the arrival of our next cold front by mid-week. The forecast shows the front arriving by Wednesday evening, sending much lower humidity into the state through Thursday and Friday and bringing back the sunshine. Lows drop back into the upper 50s to lower 60s by Thursday morning will be the start of the cooler drier pattern that continues through the following weekend.

Front on the way next week (KPLC)

The tropics remain active in the Atlantic with three areas of possible development over the next five days. The good news though is that none of those areas poses any threat to the Gulf, and the Gulf of Mexico looks to steer clear of any tropical activity over the next 7 to 10 days. Hurricane season continues through November 30, so it’s still important to stay prepared through the next several weeks.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.