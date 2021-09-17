Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 17, 2021 - Region 5 under 100 hospitalizations since August 2

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health, Region 5 is under 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations since August 2 (95).

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their lowest point since July 26 (1,221).

There were 13,066 new COVID-19 cases in the state over the past seven days, and there were 1,007 new COVID-19 cases reported for Region 5 over that past seven days, according to the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 88% of COVID-19 cases from September 2 to September 8 and 85% of COVID-19 deaths from September 2 to September 8.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on September 16.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,182 new cases.

· 52 new deaths.

· 1,367 patients hospitalized (64 fewer than previous update).

· 88% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 44 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 189 new cases.

· 1 new death (1 new death in Vernon, which is in Region 6).

· 99 patients hospitalized (6 fewer than previous update).

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 118 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 24 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 20 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 26 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 29 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 34 active cases among staff members.

