COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 17, 2021 - Region 5 under 100 hospitalizations since August 2

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health, Region 5 is under 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations since August 2 (95).

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their lowest point since July 26 (1,221).

There were 13,066 new COVID-19 cases in the state over the past seven days, and there were 1,007 new COVID-19 cases reported for Region 5 over that past seven days, according to the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 88% of COVID-19 cases from September 2 to September 8 and 85% of COVID-19 deaths from September 2 to September 8.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on September 16.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,182 new cases.

· 52 new deaths.

· 1,367 patients hospitalized (64 fewer than previous update).

· 88% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 44 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 189 new cases.

· 1 new death (1 new death in Vernon, which is in Region 6).

· 99 patients hospitalized (6 fewer than previous update).

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 118 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 24 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 20 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 26 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 29 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 34 active cases among staff members.

