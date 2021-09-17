Chuck Fest canceled for 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Chuck Fest Foundation has announced that it has canceled its 2021 festival on Oct. 16.

They say many of the resources it uses for the festival, such as generators and electrical equipment, are currently being used for ongoing hurricane recovery in the area.

The Chuck Fest Foundation has released a statement saying:

“Because Chuck Fest is one of Lake Charles’ largest festivals, the immense number of resources that we rely on to put on a successful festival are being used for life-sustaining operations in Southeast Louisiana and ongoing hurricane recovery in Southwest Louisiana. Lights, generators, and other electrical equipment that bring our festival to life are serving a greater need sustaining lives and livelihoods in both Southeast and Southwest Louisiana. Our volunteers, who are the backbone of Chuck Fest, are doing what they do best and giving their time to our neighbors to the east where it is needed most. If any community understands what they are going through, we know it’s our people of Lake Chuck.

The members of the Chuck Fest Foundation have worked tirelessly to find ways to make our 2021 festival successful, however, the cards are stacked against us once again. While we are heartbroken that we will not be able to see everyone in a few weeks, we look forward to celebrating with you all for our return to the stage on October 15th, 2022.

This decision was particularly difficult, as the restaurants, vendors, artists, and musicians that participate in our festival have had an extraordinarily difficult year. We remain committed to finding other ways to support those businesses and creators over the coming weeks and months.

We want to send our support to all event organizers in Southwest Louisiana and encourage Chuck Fest patrons to support and attend these upcoming fall events and festivals safely.

We can’t even begin to describe how heartbroken we are and how much dedication and effort our team has contributed to putting on this festival after the turbulent two years we’ve all experienced. Thank you to everyone who has supported Chuck Fest and our mission since day one. We ask for your understanding and support as we look forward to our return on October 15th, 2022.”

