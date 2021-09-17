50/50 Thursdays
Bartie found guilty of kidnapping

RJ Bartie, 41
RJ Bartie, 41(Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - RJ Bartie, 41, has been found guilty of home invasion, second-degree kidnapping, and attempted second-degree kidnapping, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

In 2018 Bartie was arrested for knocking at his victim’s home and pointing a weapon at everyone inside when the door opened. He then forced the victim outside and into his vehicle. During the victim’s second escape attempt the victim’s father shot Bartie and was able to get to safety. Bartie would be transported to the hospital and arrested.

Sentencing for Barite will be held on November 5, 2021, before Judge David Ritchie.

