Three Lake Charles men sentenced for being convicted felons in possession of firearms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Alexander C. Van Hook announced Thursday that three Lake Charles men have been sentenced in federal court.

According to the Western District, United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following three defendants for being convicted felons in possession of a firearm:

· Brandon Antonio Carter, 36, of Lake Charles, was sentenced to 180 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, according to the Western District. On March 21, 2019, a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle being driven by Carter, according to the Western District. The deputy detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and Carter admitted to having marijuana in his possession, according to the Western District. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a loaded handgun and magazine on the driver’s floorboard containing 27 rounds of ammunition, according to the Western District. The Western District said Carter has previous felony convictions for second-degree robbery (2007), distribution of cocaine (2007), and distribution of a controlled substance, schedule II, (2013), and knew that he was prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition.

· Jeremiah Devon Richard, 23, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, according to the Western District. On October 2, 2019, officers with the Lake Charles Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Polk Street in Lake Charles, according to the Western District. Inside the residence, officers found a semi-automatic rifle inside the closet of a bedroom that Richard was staying in, according to the Western District. Officers also located a 12-gauge shotgun in the living room of the residence and learned that it belonged to Richard, according to the Western District. The Western District said Richard has previous felony convictions for simple burglary in both 2011 and 2012 and was prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

· Jerrell K. Malone, 47, of Lake Charles, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, according to the Western District. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a trespassing complaint on Moeling Street in Lake Charles on April 5, 2020, according to the Western District. When they arrived at the residence, officers made contact with Malone, who admitted to having waved a firearm around when he had been asked to leave the residence, according to the Western District. Malone admitted to having the firearm and that he had put it inside the residence, according to information from the Western District. The Western District said Malone has previous felony convictions for possession of cocaine (1996), possession with intent to distribute cocaine (2008), and aggravated cruelty to animals (2019) and knew that he was prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition.

The ATF, Lake Charles Police Department and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted these investigations, according to the Western District. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Craig R. Bordelon, Danny Siefker, and Daniel J. Vermaelen prosecuted the cases, according to the Western District.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.