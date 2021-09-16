SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 15, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 15, 2021.

Brittney Lynn Evans, 29, Sulphur: Trespassing.

Christopher Lee Trombly, 35, Lake Charles: Illegal use of dangerous weapons; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shanna Danielle Cisneros, 39, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Terry Lane Barron III, 50, Sulphur: Unlawful presence of a sex offender.

Scott Corey George, 41, Lake Charles: Terrorizing.

Christopher Joseph Bertrand, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Michelle Renee Morgan, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.

David Allen Griffin, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Jordan Lin Laughlin, 25, Sulphur: Impersonation of a police officer; expired drivers license; expired plates.

