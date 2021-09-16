50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 15, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 15, 2021.

Brittney Lynn Evans, 29, Sulphur: Trespassing.

Christopher Lee Trombly, 35, Lake Charles: Illegal use of dangerous weapons; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shanna Danielle Cisneros, 39, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Terry Lane Barron III, 50, Sulphur: Unlawful presence of a sex offender.

Scott Corey George, 41, Lake Charles: Terrorizing.

Christopher Joseph Bertrand, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Michelle Renee Morgan, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.

David Allen Griffin, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Jordan Lin Laughlin, 25, Sulphur: Impersonation of a police officer; expired drivers license; expired plates.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
First Alert Forecast
TRACKING NICHOLAS: Risk of flooding for SWLA much lower now
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Water Filter Vessel
Two new water filters to be installed in Sulphur
Scattered showers and storms likely through much of next week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers throughout the day, unsettled into the weekend
Oldest off-base USO in the USA
Hometown Heroes - Beauregard honors its WWII casualties
City transfers Mallard Cove Golf Course property to Chennault International Airport
City transfers Mallard Cove Golf Course property to Chennault Airport