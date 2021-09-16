Suspect arrested in shooting near McNeese campus

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting near McNeese State University campus Sept. 6, said Deputy Chief F. Fondel of the Lake Charles Police Department.

On Monday, Sept. 6 at 9:34 p.m., officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of East McNeese Street to assist the McNeese State University Police Department in reference to a shooting near the campus, Fondel said.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered a single male subject with a gunshot wound. The subject, after being transported to a local hospital, was treated for non-life threatening injuries, Fondel said.

Over the course of their investigation, LCPD detectives, with assistance from the McNeese State University Police Department, learned that several subjects, while standing outside the on-campus apartments located on the corner of McNeese and Common streets, were fired upon from a moving vehicle, Fondel said.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, officers with the Lake Charles Police Department SWAT Team located and arrested Malique Ezekiel Boutte from his residence, without incident, at 11:37 a.m., Fondel said. He is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Judge Tony Fazzio has set his bond at $330,000.

This is an ongoing investigation and further details will be released once available, Fondel said. The lead investigators are Sgt. Kevin Hoover and Sgt. Dustin Fontenot. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact these detectives by calling 337-491-1311.

