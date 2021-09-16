50/50 Thursdays
Seven Saints players miss practice Thursday

Marcus Davenport missed practice Thursday for Saints. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Marcus Davenport missed practice Thursday for Saints. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints released their practice report for Thursday and seven players did not participate.

Kwon Alexander (elbow), Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), Erik McCoy (calf), Pete Werner (hamstring), CJ Gardner Johnson (knee) and Chase Hansen (groin) all did not practice.

Marshon Lattimore and P.J. Williams were both limited after missing practice Wednesday.

