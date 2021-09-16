50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Saints at Panthers: What the numbers say

Malcolm Jenkins and the Saints won in Carolina last season. (Source: Michael Nance)
Malcolm Jenkins and the Saints won in Carolina last season. (Source: Michael Nance)(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s not only a battle of NFC South rivals when the Saints and Panthers play on Sunday, but it will also be a matchup of unbeaten squads.

The Saints disposed of the Packers, 38-3, and the Panthers got by the Jets, 19-14.

If you look at the numbers, New Orleans is primed for a possible win at Carolina. The Black and Gold have won their last four games at the Panthers. Since 2016, New Orleans is 9-2 against Carolina overall.

Another reason for optimism, the Saints QB spot. Jameis Winston threw five touchdown passes on only 20 attempts.

In the Sean Payton offense, the quarterback appears built for success. Since 2019, the Saints own a 26-7 regular season record, and that’s with four different starting quarterbacks. Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater, Taysom Hill, and Winston.

For the Panthers, the numbers say give it to Christian McCaffrey early and often. McCaffrey carried the ball 21 times for 98 yards. He also pulled in nine catches for 89 yards.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Marshon Lattimore (23) could miss time with a thumb injury. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) New...
Saints injury report for Wednesday’s practice is a lengthy one
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
Saints 3.5-point favorites over the Panthers
Michael Thomas is now on the reserve/Covid list.
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas placed on reserve/COVID list
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
REPORT: ‘Handful’ of Saints coaches test positive for COVID; key players injured