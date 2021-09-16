Planned lane closures on I-10 West to start Thursday evening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the left lane on I-10 West between Exit 4 (US 90/LA 109) and the weigh station will be closed at the following times:

· Thursday, Sept. 16, from 7 p.m. to Friday, Sept. 17, at 6 a.m.

· Friday, Sept. 17, from 8 p.m. to Saturday, Sept. 18, at 9 a.m.

· Saturday, Sept. 18, from 8 p.m. to Sunday, Sept. 19, at 12 p.m.

The lane closures will allow the contractor to set temporary barriers, according to DOTD. All work is weather permitting.

DOTD reminds motorists to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

