50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Planned lane closures on I-10 West to start Thursday evening

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the left lane on I-10 West between Exit 4 (US 90/LA 109) and the weigh station will be closed at the following times:

· Thursday, Sept. 16, from 7 p.m. to Friday, Sept. 17, at 6 a.m.

· Friday, Sept. 17, from 8 p.m. to Saturday, Sept. 18, at 9 a.m.

· Saturday, Sept. 18, from 8 p.m. to Sunday, Sept. 19, at 12 p.m.

The lane closures will allow the contractor to set temporary barriers, according to DOTD. All work is weather permitting.

DOTD reminds motorists to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

According to the Western District, United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced...
Three Lake Charles men sentenced for being convicted felons in possession of firearms
FILE- In this Oct. 4, 2018, file photo Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., arrives at the Capitol in...
Sen. Kennedy questions AT&T network after failure during Hurricane Ida
COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 16, 2021 - Region 5 and state see lowest number of new cases since July
Scattered showers and storms likely through much of next week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers throughout the day, unsettled into the weekend