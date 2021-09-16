Hometown Heroes - Beauregard honors its WWII casualties

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish residents who died during World War II are being honored with a display during the month of September in DeRidder. It’s called “Respect and Remembrance,” telling the stories of men from Beauregard Parish who died in battle during World War 2. The project of the Beauregard Museum and the War Memorial Civic Center has been in the making for several years. Museum director Elona Weston says it’s set up in a historical DeRidder building, the War Memorial Civic Center.

“That of course is the first off base USO in the country,” said Weston. “So there’s a lot of World War 2 history there.”

51 men are profiled in the exhibit.

“These men have intriguing stories. Some stories of their life, of their death. These were college students in our community. These were farm workers. These were young people who put it all on the line.”

Weston says the event is being held as part of the civic center’s anniversary as the nation’s first off-base USO building.

“This year marks 80 years since the USO was built. But it also marks 80 years since the Louisiana Maneuvers, which trained thousands of soldiers in our communities, they played war games. So today and then, we are a military community.”

“Respect and Remembrance” will be on display through September 30, 2021.

