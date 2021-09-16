FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The lingering leftovers of Nicholas bring more showers at times Friday

Scattered showers (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lingering clouds and off and on showers continue to hover over our forecast as the stalled remnant of Nicholas just don’t want to exit the state. Some areas, mainly east of Lake Charles, saw more rain than others as the stalled low drifted slowly westward through the day. This pattern will yield to a few showers possible through tonight and Friday as the remnant low only slowly drifts northeastward through the day tomorrow. There likely won’t be much more rain than today and we could even get lucky enough to see a bit more sunshine which will mean warmer afternoon highs.

Rain chances increasing this weekend (KPLC)

Tonight will bring more of the same as clouds hang around with off and on showers as lows drop into the lower 70s. Rain chances on Friday will hang around 30% most of the day, with the afternoon hours bringing a few isolated thunderstorms, especially if we see any sunshine which will heat up temperatures quickly and destabilize the atmosphere even more. Rain chances remain in the 40% range for Saturday but go up higher by the end of the weekend as a surge of deeper tropical moisture enters the state.

Front on the way next week (KPLC)

Next week will remain on the stormier side to start, but all eyes will be on a cold front set to move into the state by mid to late week. Right now, the front looks to arrive sometime Wednesday night or Thursday, bringing a push of cooler drier air in its wake and sending lows well into the 60s! Hopefully those model trends don’t change. In addition, the tropics remains very active, but nothing that shows any threat to the Gulf as 3 areas in the Atlantic look to remain out to sea.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

