FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers throughout the day, unsettled into the weekend

Storms build for this afternoon as the remnants of Nicholas churn (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A dreary day for much of Southwest Louisiana on our Wednesday as low hanging clouds and drizzle were a big part of the weather story. We also saw areas of light to moderate rain forming through the evening and slowly tapering off through the overnight. More of the same can be expected throughout today as the remnants of Nicholas move through.

Clouds and a few peaks of sunshine allow us to reach the lower 80's (KPLC)

Heading out the door this morning to work and school expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with a few areas of drizzle possible, but overall a much drier start than the last few mornings. Temperatures are pleasant with many areas sitting in the lower to middle 70′s coupled with a light breeze out of the north. The circulation of Nicholas has moved off to our east over towards Lafayette, but will be close enough throughout the day to throw a few showers or storms our way through the afternoon. Some sunshine will be possible as we progress through the day although it will remain limited thanks to the cloud cover which will help to keep temperatures in check with highs slightly warmer into the lower 80′s. Any rain that does fall will be fairly light with just a few locations seeing a moderate to heavy shower as the pattern remains unsettled.

The unsettled pattern continues through much of next week (KPLC)

Looking into the next few days there isn’t much change in the forecast as scattered showers and storms will be a big part of the forecast as Nicholas remains a remnant low and sits just to our north through Friday and much of the weekend. Southerly flow will begin to return as we head through the weekend as high pressure begins to build off to our south and east. What that will mean for our area is the chance for daily storms especially during the afternoon with the daytime heating. Friday night plans including Friday Night Football may see a few showers or storms early before rain chances slowly fall through the overnight. Highs stay steady though in the middle 80′s right on through Sunday as a mixture of clouds and sun will be around each day. As for the weekend outdoor plans will have to be monitored with the threat of showers and storms around, although it doesn’t look to be a complete washout.

Another 1-2 inches of rain possible over the next 7 days (KPLC)

Even into next week the unsettled pattern looks to continue as we don’t see a true front to move in and help clear things out. Highs and lows stay steady with mornings in the lower to middle 70′s and our afternoons in the middle 80′s, which is slightly below average for this time of year. Models try to bring a front in as we head into late next week, but that is something we will just have to watch and until then expect scattered storms to stick around. Taking a quick peak at the rest of the tropics an area off the east coast has a 70% chance of forming over the next 5 days, then a wave west of Africa has a 90% chance of developing within the next 5 days. A wave coming off the African Coast this morning also has a 20% chance of developing, but none of these pose a threat to Southwest Louisiana. For now keep the rain gear handy, but enjoy some of the sunshine that returns.

Still watching several areas in the tropics (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

