Drainage improvements planned for Louisiana Avenue south of McNeese Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles city officials say residents on Louisiana Avenue will get the drainage improvements they say they so desperately need. However, city officials say the project can’t start until school is out.

Residents on that section of Louisiana Avenue say development has worsened flooding for them.

“Most of it is coming from behind us. It’s all muddy water. You can see it in the street. Clear water on the west side, just nothing but mud water on the east side of the street and it’s coming from in the back,” said Allen Thibodeaux, whose home flooded in Hurricane Delta and on May 17.

Residents complain a developer east of their street built up three feet, causing new flooding. City officials say the developer met current requirements of the city and was therefore allowed to move forward. City officials say drainage improvements are coming.

Residents like Robert Roper wait anxiously.

“We were told there was a 42” drainage that was on the books to be put in which would suffice and probably make everyone on the street happy,” said Roper.

City Planner Mike Huber says the project cannot start while school’s in session because it would be too disruptive for F.K. White School’s pickup and drop off. He says there is a major gas line that must be moved.

“My thought is how many more times are we going to flood and the expenses of people repairing their homes,” said Roper.

Huber says new pipes tying into the area will be 48 inches and 36 inches and that they hope to start work the day school is out for summer.

Huber says the drainage improvements planned will take two and a half to three months once they get started.

