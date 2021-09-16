Cowboys head back to Baton Rouge this week to face Southern

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cowboys have put the loss to LSU behind them and are now focused on the Southern Jaguars. Sitting at 0-2 it’s a game head coach Frank Wilson is confident about, but he knows it won’t be easy.

“This is a game I think we’re capable of winning,” said Wilson. “It won’t be given to us we have to earn it, but I think we face an opponent that’s similar to us in talent. I like our team, I like the way that we’ve progressed.”

After facing off against his dad at LSU last Saturday veteran QB Cody Orgeron says this week is a good time for the pokes to get on a winning streak.

“This is a big week for us to get back on track. A good momentum swing going into conference,” said Orgeron. “Our teams’ morale is very high, we have a great team, great locker room everybody believes so on to the next one and already game-planning for Southern watching film on them and getting ready to have a great week of practice.”

A former Cowboy will roam the opposing sideline on Saturday in Southern head coach Jason Rollins. The first-year coach said he’s excited about the match-up and that he sees similar qualities in each roster.

“They’re built how we’re built,” Rollins said. “They’re a big-man-led football team so they want to be physical in the run game and be physical defending the run. So, that’s the challenge this week to be able to knock someone off the ball and be able to get off the blocks and to make tackles. So they’re a strong team in the trenches.”

Meanwhile, in the secondary, McNeese cornerback Corione Harris said the team is headed back to Baton Rouge hungry for a win.

“Really we let our technique talk for us. Come out prepared for practice the receivers are going to do a good job going hard if not harder than what the receivers are going to be in the game,” Harris said. “So when the game comes it’s just going to roll over from practice into the game. Going back down there to play Southern we have to keep the same mentality because at the end of the day it’s still football and they have great players on every team so we just still have to be prepared.”

McNeese will aim to push their record vs. SWAC teams to 15-0 on Saturday as they enter the game 8-and-a-half point favorites over the Jags.

