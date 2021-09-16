COVID-19 vaccine and fertility

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -There’s lots of information floating around about the coronavirus vaccine.

Some of it’s true, some of it isn’t and there are a lot of unknowns, too.

One thing local medical experts say is not true. That the vaccine could cause infertility.

“That is definitely one of the misconceptions that I hear very frequently,” said Region 5 Medical Director Lacey Cavanaugh.

When asked the question, “Does the covid-19 vaccine cause infertility?” this was her response.

“There are absolutely no studies that are reputable that shows that there’s an impact on either male or female fertility with the COVID-19 vaccination,” Cavanaugh said.

For those who are pregnant and fear the vaccine, she said the vaccine will actually protect your child through what is called passive immunity.

“Actually, if you are currently pregnant it is even more important to get the vaccine because obviously whenever you have that child that child can’t be protected for quite a while. So, if you’re actually vaccinated during pregnancy some studies suggest that the antibodies are transferred to the child,” Cavanaugh said.

For the people still questioning the effectiveness of the vaccine, she said the covid-19 vaccine has now been deployed in people for more than a year.

“We have millions of people, real-world examples of people who have gotten it and every indication is that it is safe and effective. So, you know, for those people who are really concerned because it is so new we’re starting to get the point that it’s not so new anymore,” Cavanaugh said.

Dr. Cavanaugh is encouraging everyone to make sure they get their information from a reputable and reliable source--not social media.

