COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 16, 2021 - Region 5 and state see lowest number of new cases since July

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Region 5 is reporting its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since July 22 (96 new cases), according to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Statewide, the LDH is reporting the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since July 20 (1,546 new cases).

The LDH is also reporting a continuing decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state and in Region 5.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 88% of COVID-19 cases from September 2 to September 8 and 85% of COVID-19 deaths from September 2 to September 8.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on September 16.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 1,663 new cases.

· 48 new deaths.

· 1,431 patients hospitalized (90 fewer than previous update).

· 87% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 44 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 100 new cases.

· 6 new deaths (1 new death in Vernon, which is in Region 6).

· 105 patients hospitalized (9 fewer than previous update).

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 58 new cases.

· 5 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 16 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 19 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 17 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 33 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.